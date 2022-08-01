UPDATE: Overturned kayaks blamed for leaving Dyer resident dead, another critical

HOBART — One Dyer resident is dead and another is in critical condition after their kayaks overturned Sunday night on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tyler Brock.

The deceased is being identified at this time only as a 19-year-old man.

The man was declared dead at the scene, Brock said.

A spokesperson for the Lake County coroner's office was not immediately available Monday morning for comment.

A 54-year-old Dyer woman was in critical condition Monday, Brock said.

"The identities of the involved individuals are being withheld to allow family to make the appropriate notifications," he said.

Emergency officials were contacted around 8:15 p.m. Sunday by witnesses who saw two kayakers tip over on the lake and begin struggling about 200 feet offshore, Brock said.

"As the kayakers struggled, one witness entered the water to rescue them," he said. "During that attempt, both kayakers went under the surface of the water. The witness located the female and swam her back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer who arrived on scene."

Hobart Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski said Officer Garrett White, who was the first on the scene at 5300 Liverpool Road, joined others in removing the female from the water and starting CPR.

Officers Andrew Cafiero and Ryan Zuklin continued CPR until Hobart firefighters arrived to take over.

"The woman was transported to St. Mary's Hospital, where she remains in critical condition," Brock said.

"Officers continued to search the water for the second, male victim until divers arrived from Hobart Fire Department and Lake County Dive team entered the waters," Ciszewski said.

The man's body was recovered by Crown Point Fire Department divers around 9:08 p.m., according to Brock.

"Initial investigation revealed that both kayakers had wearable life jackets with them, but were not wearing them at the time of the incident," he said.

Indiana conservation officers and the Lake County coroner's office are investigating.

"Heroic efforts on the part of bystanders, Hobart Firefighters & Hobart Police saved the life of one person that went under the water at Robinson Lake tonight," the Hobart Fire Department posted on social media. "Unfortunately, one other person has passed."

"Personal flotation devices are necessary pieces of equipment when on any body of water," the department said.

Other assisting agencies included the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Cedar Lake Fire Department, Merrillville Fire Department and Superior Ambulance.

