UPDATE: Pair charged with murder after tortured 3-year-old dies, police say

Tiarra Glenn initially claimed that the child had been told to stand in a corner to discipline her for not eating, police said. Glenn told police the girl began crying hysterically because she did not want to go in the corner, and started to hyperventilate, defecated on herself and then became unresponsive.

Doctors determined the girl had a life-threatening brain injury, and she was later airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital. Doctors stated it appeared the damage was from lack of oxygen.

Officers spoke to medical staff, who said the child appeared to have been battered and abused based on bruises covering her body from head to toe, which were documented with photos.

Medical staff and police also noted a bite mark on the child's abdomen, bruising in the shape of three fingers on her chest and belt marks on her legs, thighs and buttocks. There was also blood on her lips, redness around her neck, bruising on her feet, redness under her armpit and a bump or bruise on her forehead.

The child suffered traumatic brain injuries, and a CT scan revealed acute hemorrhages, officials said.

Sister describes abuse

The girl's 5-year-old sister said Allen made the younger girl stand in the corner Tuesday and was forcing her to "make an 'X' on the corner," records show.

Tiarra Glenn told investigators "making an 'X' in the corner" refers to making the child spread her feet and hands out against the wall to form an "X," and staying in the position for a long time.

Allen tied the girl's hands behind her back, and after she broke loose, Allen re-tied the child's hands and forced her into the bathroom, turned off the lights and closed the door, officials say. Allen allegedly beat the girl with a belt because she wouldn't make an "X" on the wall.

The child further told police that her sister had soiled herself and passed out, at which time Tiarra Glenn told the 5-year-old to put the fan on her sister. Then the child said they cleaned the whole house and her mom called police.

Tiarra Glenn, who is three months pregnant, said she was angry with the 3-year-old Tuesday and hit her with a belt at least six times after which time she was beat again by Allen, police said. Tiarra Glenn said she saw Allen carry the child into the living room because she was hyperventilating.

Allen had tied the girl's hands behind her back and covered her eyes, nose and mouth with a black scarf, police said.

Allen then took the girl back into the closet and after she was not able to do what he wanted her to do on the wall, he began to strike her several more times.

Allen carried the girl into the living room, according to police. She was not wearing a shirt, her hands were still tied behind her back and she had urinated and defecated on herself.

Tiarra Glenn and Allen allegedly changed the girl's clothes, washed her up, cleaned the apartment and after 20 minutes passed, Glenn did a Google search of hyperventilation. The internet directed that she should call 911, so she called for an ambulance.

Long list of charges

Allen is also charged with battery resulting with serious injury to a person under 14 years old; neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury; battery resulting in serious injury; battery resulting in injury to a person under 14 years old; neglect of a dependent resulting in injury; battery resulting in injury; battery on a person less than 14 years old and neglect of a dependent where the child is placed in a situation that endangers them.

Glenn faces charges of battery resulting with serious injury to a person under 14 years old; neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury; battery resulting in serious injury; battery resulting in injury to a person under 14 years old; neglect of a dependent resulting in injury; battery resulting in moderate injury; battery on a person less than 14 years old; and neglect of a dependent where the child is placed in a situation that endangers them.