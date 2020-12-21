UPDATE: Pair taken into custody after fleeing cops in carjacked Audi, police say

HIGHLAND — Two Chicagoans were taken into custody at an auto shop parking lot late Sunday after leading police on a chase from Schererville in a stolen Audi, an official said.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, and passenger, a 19-year-old woman, are accused of feeling an attempted traffic stop after a Schererville officer saw them driving erratically about 9:15 p.m. through a parking lot in the 1040 block of U.S. 41, Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.

Several people, including children, were walking nearby at the time, Cook said.

After leaving the lot, the driver stopped at a red light on Willowbrook Drive near U.S. 41, where the officer checked the Audi's license plate. The officer realized the car was reported stolen Dec. 12 out of Chicago.

Chicago police records showed the vehicle was carjacked, Cook said.

The driver then continued through a green light, at which point the officer tried to stop him. He failed to stop and instead sped away north on U.S. 41, Cook said.

Additional officers responded and chased the driver to the Duke of Oil at 9615 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland. There, the driver lost control of the vehicle and came to a stop in the store's parking lot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}