UPDATE: Partial ID made of woman found dead after being hit by train in Porter

PORTER — The person found dead after being struck by an eastbound train early Tuesday in the area of the Jackson Boulevard crossing has been partially identified as a 25-year-old Illinois woman, police said.

The woman, who is not expected to be fully identified today as efforts continue to notify her family, was staying with a relative near the scene, Porter Police Media Spokesman John Lane said.

Porter police said Norfolk Southern Railway contacted them shortly before 6 a.m. about the woman standing on railroad property between the tracks at the crossing in question, which is Wagner Road to the north.

The company then reported the woman had been struck by a BNSF Railway train operating on the Norfolk Southern tracks, police said.

Porter police and Chesterton and Porter fire departments responded to the scene, and the train came to a stop near Eighth Street in Chesterton, Lane said.

"Railroad crossings were blocked in the area for an extended time period while officers investigated the matter," he said.

The Porter County coroner's office said it was called to the site about 7:20 a.m.

Come back to nwi.com for more details on this developing story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.