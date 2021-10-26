 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Partial ID made of woman found dead after being hit by train in Porter
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Partial ID made of woman found dead after being hit by train in Porter

Porter railroad fatal

Photo of the train involved in a collision early Tuesday with a woman found dead in the area of the rail crossing at Jackson Boulevard, police said.

 Provided

PORTER — The person found dead after being struck by an eastbound train early Tuesday in the area of the Jackson Boulevard crossing has been partially identified as a 25-year-old Illinois woman, police said.

The woman, who is not expected to be fully identified today as efforts continue to notify her family, was staying with a relative near the scene, Porter Police Media Spokesman John Lane said.

Porter police said Norfolk Southern Railway contacted them shortly before 6 a.m. about the woman standing on railroad property between the tracks at the crossing in question, which is Wagner Road to the north.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

The company then reported the woman had been struck by a BNSF Railway train operating on the Norfolk Southern tracks, police said.

Porter police and Chesterton and Porter fire departments responded to the scene, and the train came to a stop near Eighth Street in Chesterton, Lane said.

"Railroad crossings were blocked in the area for an extended time period while officers investigated the matter," he said.

The Porter County coroner's office said it was called to the site about 7:20 a.m.

Come back to nwi.com for more details on this developing story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma volcano continues to spew lava and smoke six weeks after erupting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts