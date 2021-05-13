UPDATE: Passenger injured in road rage shooting on I-80/94, police say

HAMMOND — A man sprayed a vehicle with gunfire while driving on Interstate 80/94, injuring one, police said.

At 6:46 p.m. Thursday police were called to a reported shots fired from a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 near Cline Avenue, police said.

Police found a white Jeep Cherokee stopped on a shoulder with a man and woman inside. The Jeep had been shot several times on the passenger side and the woman suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, said Indiana State Police Sgt.Glen Fifield.

The woman was taken to a Gary hospital and the man, who was driving, was not injured.

ISP's Lowell Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and reported that the suspect was a black male driving a black, four-door Ford passenger vehicle.

The Ford was traveling in the eastbound lanes on I-80/94 and was following closely to the Jeep, attempting to pass. The Jeep then sped up to get away from the Ford, which in turn pulled up alongside the Jeep, police said.

The driver of the Ford then rolled down the window and sprayed the Jeep with gunfire, striking it several times.