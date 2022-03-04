UPDATE: Passing motorist aids injured driver in truck crash that blocked I-65 traffic, police say

A quick-acting motorist is being credited with pulling an injured semi driver out of his overturned vehicle Friday on I-65, allowing a state trooper to use a tourniquet to control the man's bleeding leg, state police said.

The driver, who was not identified, rear-ended a slow moving semi-truck shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the right-hand lane of southbound Interstate 65 about three miles north of the Lowell exit, said Indiana State Trooper James M. Brasseur.

The collision caused the faster-moving semi to drive off the highway and overturn, police said. The first truck, which had been driving slowly due to an unknown mechanical issue, was able to pull over on the shoulder.

The trailer being pulled by the first truck was damaged and its contents — fast-food restaurant container items — spilled across all lanes of the highway, Brasseur said.

"All lanes were blocked as a result of the crash, with traffic only being able to get by on the left shoulder," he said.

A partial blockage remained in place as of noon, the state reported.

The driver of the overturned truck was trapped in his vehicle and suffered serious injuries, Brasseur said.

After being pulled from his truck and treated at the scene, the driver was taken to Franciscan St. Anthony Health hospital in Crown Point, police said.

The driver of the first truck also was taken to the hospital with complaint of pain.

State police were assisted by Crown Point emergency responders.

