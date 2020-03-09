UPDATE: Pedestrian run over, left dead in middle of street, police say

CALUMET CITY — A 20-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle on Wentworth Avenue Monday afternoon.

The fatal crash took place at about 3:12 p.m. Monday on Wentworth Avenue near the intersection with Detroit Street, just south of downtown Calumet City. Authorities have not identified the man, who was a Calumet City resident.

"Officers arrived on scene with medical personnel from the Calumet City Fire Department and discovered a 20-year-old male from Calumet City lying in the street," the Calumet City Police Department said in a press release. "The male was pronounced dead on the scene."

The fatal accident drew a massive police presence on Wentworth Avenue on Monday afternoon, stretching into rush hour.

More than a half-dozen police cars from Calumet City and Homewood, as well as the Calumet City Police Department Mobile Command Center van, closed off Wentworth Avenue between Michigan City Road and Detroit Street for hours.

A dead body draped with a plastic sheet was visible in the middle of the street as officers diverted traffic and onlookers gathered. It was covered in a tent as police officers in raincoats congregated around it as the rain fell softly.