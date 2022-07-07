UPDATE: Person in custody after unsubstantiated bomb threat, police say

GARY — Police took a person of interest into custody Thursday after determining a bomb threat at several college buildings was unsubstantiated, officials said.

Police from Gary, the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Indiana University Northwest responded about 3:45 p.m. to the 3400 block of Broadway after dispatchers received a 911 call about a man with a gun and bombs.

Officers searched buildings operated by IUN and Ivy Tech Community College and found no threats inside, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Police traced the 911 call back to person of interest, who was taken into custody in Hammond, he said.

IUN spokeswoman Marisa Villalobos also said officers were on campus and found no threat.

The university anticipated normal operations Friday, she said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-811-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.