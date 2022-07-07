 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

UPDATE: Person in custody after unsubstantiated bomb threat, police say

  • 0
IUN stock

The Indiana University Northwest campus in Gary.

 John J. Watkins, file

GARY — Police took a person of interest into custody Thursday after determining a bomb threat at several college buildings was unsubstantiated, officials said.

Police from Gary, the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Indiana University Northwest responded about 3:45 p.m. to the 3400 block of Broadway after dispatchers received a 911 call about a man with a gun and bombs.

Officers searched buildings operated by IUN and Ivy Tech Community College and found no threats inside, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Police traced the 911 call back to person of interest, who was taken into custody in Hammond, he said.

IUN spokeswoman Marisa Villalobos also said officers were on campus and found no threat.

The university anticipated normal operations Friday, she said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-811-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Free gas giveaway hosted in Gary Saturday

Free gas giveaway hosted in Gary Saturday

On Wednesday Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince and Dr. Willie Wilson, a Chicago-based businessman, announced they will be hosting free gas giveaways in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts