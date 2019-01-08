PORTAGE — Police said a 28-year-old man they were taking into custody Monday night reared his head back, yelled out an expletive and shattered the passenger side window of a police vehicle using his head.
Despite bleeding from his face, Richard Hill, of Westville, continued to resist the arrest and was taken to the ground where he was placed in leg shackles and had his ankles secured to his handcuffs with a rope, police said.
Medics treated Hill at the scene south of Central Avenue near Dombey Road and he reportedly denied to them knowing anything about the broken vehicle window.
Police said they were initially called out to the 2700 block of Brown Street shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to a suspicious man walking near a car. Officers located Hill, who with slurred speech began calling them profanities.
While attempting to take him into custody for disorderly conduct and public intoxication, Hill began to fighting with officers, police said.
Hill continued to be combative at the hospital and was spitting blood on the floor.
"You ain't nothing without that gun and badge. Take those off and these cuffs off and I'll (expletive) kill you," he reportedly yelled at officers.
Hill was taken to jail on preliminary charges of felony intimidation, and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
