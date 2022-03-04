UPDATE: Photos released of I-65 crash; cleanup expected through mid-morning

The state is now saying it could be late morning before a serious crash is cleared from the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in southern Lake County, Indiana State Police say.

The 6 a.m. crash Friday between two semi-trucks left debris scattered across the three right lanes on the highway about four miles south of Crown Point, police said.

"One patient was transported in serious but stable condition," according to Crown Point Fire Rescue. "Another driver was transported in good condition."

Debris from the crash has blocked the three right lanes, leaving just the far left lane open for slow moving traffic, officials say.

Come back to nwi.com for more updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.