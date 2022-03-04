 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Photos released of I-65 crash; cleanup expected through mid-morning

  • Updated
  • 0

The state is now saying it could be late morning before a serious crash is cleared from the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in southern Lake County, Indiana State Police say.

The 6 a.m. crash Friday between two semi-trucks left debris scattered across the three right lanes on the highway about four miles south of Crown Point, police said.

"One patient was transported in serious but stable condition," according to Crown Point Fire Rescue. "Another driver was transported in good condition."

Debris from the crash has blocked the three right lanes, leaving just the far left lane open for slow moving traffic, officials say.

Come back to nwi.com for more updates as they become available.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.

