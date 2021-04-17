UPDATE: Police arrest pair sought in Hobart fatal stabbing investigation

HOBART — A man and woman were found at a Hammond motel Saturday afternoon and taken into custody as persons of interest in a stabbing that left one man dead in Hobart.

Police arrested Koreena M. Henry, 45, of Hobart, and Mark A. Jaramillo, 46, of Hammond, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

He said they were found Saturday afternoon at Motel 6 at 179th Street in Hammond.

An investigation was sparked after a 27-year-old man was found lying on his back in the street outside his home early Friday, police said. Gonzales said the victim was stabbed.

The victim was located around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of Swift Street in reference to a man down, Gonzales said. The man was subsequently transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries shortly afterward.

Gonzales said police were working on obtaining a search warrant for a home in the area where they suspect the assault occurred.

"The investigation so far suggests that this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public," Gonzales said.

The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of his close family.