HOBART — While most families spend Christmas together opening gifts and breaking bread, two brothers allegedly spent the holiday breaking into a Hobart couple's home.
Eric Plawecki, 45, and Harley Plawecki, 37, have each been charged with two counts of burglary, including theft while armed with a deadly weapon, according to the Hobart Police Department.
Among an uptick of burglaries, police issued a warning Wednesday after responding to two calls in the past three days where suspects used a garage door opener stolen from an unlocked vehicle to enter residents' garages.
Police also have taken several reports since Dec. 10 for garage door openers stolen from vehicles in the Glenwood, Merrillville Heights, Amber Creek Crestwood and Crestwood Trace subdivisions, Capt. James Gonzales said.
Police encouraged residents to always lock doors, even when cars are parked in the driveway or on the street near homes. Residents who have a garage door opener with a lock on the interior keypad should use the feature, which ensures the door cannot be opened from any other opener.
Hobart police arrested the two brothers about 4 a.m. Tuesday after an officer noticed a man exiting a garage and a van parked in front of a house in the 2600 block of Tulip Lane, Gonzales said.
The man, later identified as Eric Plawecki, who was exiting the garage told the officer he was planning to meet a friend, but he was unsure of the friend's last name, police said.
The officer noticed Eric Plawecki making movements toward his waistband, and he turned over the .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun he was carrying, police said.
While the officer was speaking with Eric Plawecki, a second man emerged from the van who was later identified as Harley Plawecki, police said. Harley Plawecki allegedly gave police a conflicting story.
Other officers arrived and talked to the homeowners, who told police the garage door had been closed when they went to sleep and a space heater had been removed from the garage without their permission, Gonzales said.
The homeowners suspected the two men were able to enter the garage using a garage door opener from a vehicle parked in the driveway.
A day after the arrests, a resident in the 1600 block of Colorado Street was sleeping on a basement couch when he awoke about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to see a man standing near a door that opens to a garage, police said.
The resident told police he confronted the man, who ran back out through the garage to a sedan. The resident turned back after the suspect pointed a gun at him, police said.
The resident then noticed his car light was on and found his garage door opener was missing.
The suspect, described in black, entered a white or light-colored four-door sedan, police said.
Officers later discovered other vehicles in the 1600 block of Colorado also had been rummaged through. Reports were filed, police said.
Police had no evidence as of Wednesday indicating the two cases are related or that the suspects may have been working together, Gonzales said.
Anyone with surveillance video of possible suspicious activity in the affected subdivisions or information about possible suspects is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Nick Wardrip at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-4485.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.