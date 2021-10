UPDATE: Police cancel Amber Alert in disappearance of 7-month-old

MERRILLVILLE — Police canceled an Amber Alert on Monday afternoon linked to the disappearance of a 7-month-old girl, Indiana State Police said.

Merrillville police activated the alert earlier Monday and said the child, Xeniyah Sanders, was believed to be in extreme danger.

Police said they were seeking a suspect, Leandre Nutull, 35, in connection with Xeniyah's disappearance.

Before canceling the Amber Alert, police said Xeniyah was last seen about 5:35 a.m. Monday.

Nutull was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates of CU62616, police said.

Xeniyah was described as 2 feet tall and 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a diaper, no shoes and a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merrillville police at 219-660-0028 or by calling 911.

