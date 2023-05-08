Police Monday cancelled a Silver Alert issued earlier in the day on a missing 24-year-old South Bend woman believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.

Ashley Nicole Porter was last seen shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the alert.

She was described as 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with questions about the cancellation is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127.

