Police Monday cancelled a Silver Alert issued earlier in the day on a missing 24-year-old South Bend woman believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.
Ashley Nicole Porter was last seen shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the alert.
She was described as 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with questions about the cancellation is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Adeja Cunningham
Arrest Date: April 30, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Trafficking with an Inmate Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Calumet City, IL
Alan Heaphy
Arrest Date: April 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 62
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Lenoir Jr.
Arrest Date: April 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Possession of a Machine Gun; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tina Ricketts
Arrest Date: April 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 59
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kristy Miller
Arrest Date: April 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: LaPorte, IN
James Stout
Arrest Date: April 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joseph Lewis
Arrest Date: April 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 54
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Jones Jr.
Arrest Date: April 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Vehicle Theft Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Gilbert Torrez
Arrest Date: April 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Samuel Cornell
Arrest Date: April 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joshua Caudill
Arrest Date: April 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Auto Theft; Conversion; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Christopher Atkinson
Arrest Date: April 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Bryan Parish
Arrest Date: April 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Bertrell Randle
Arrest Date: April 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Child Molesting; Sexual Misconduct with a Minor Class: Felonies Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Baltazar Carvajal Jr.
Arrest Date: April 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: South Bend, IN
Quashawn Jenkins
Arrest Date: April 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Invasion of Privacy Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Javier Santillan
Arrest Date: April 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Candy Miller-Brooks
Arrest Date: April 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Troy Hensley
Arrest Date: April 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: N/A
Dewhite Garland
Arrest Date: April 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Trespass Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Zachary Wheatbrook
Arrest Date: April 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Robert Madaras
Arrest Date: April 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug; Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jeffery Glancy Jr.
Arrest Date: April 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
