UPDATE: Police find 39-year-old father of seven, teen son shot dead in home

GARY — Police are investigating the deaths of a man and his teenage son Monday in the 4400 block of Johnson Street in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.
Officers found the two dead inside a home around 2 p.m. Monday when police responded to a call of a welfare check, Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The Lake County coroner's office identified the victims as 39-year-old Kelton Aaron and Amari Aaron, both of Gary. Both deaths were ruled homicides with the cause of death pending.
Neighbors and family said Amari Aaron was a 14-year-old high school freshman who had recently moved into the home in southwest Gary where his father had lived for a few years.
Hamady said it was too early to determine what happened.
Gary Police Department Lt. Tom Pawlak said both victims suffered gunshot wounds, and the case was being handled as a homicide investigation. He said no gun had been recovered at the scene, there were no immediately obvious signs or a break-in or robbery, and no suspects at this time.
"So far, there's nothing," Pawlak said. "We're still working on it."
No one else was apparently home at the time of the shooting, Pawlak said.
"We don't know if it happened this morning or last night," he said. "A friend of the deceased called in a welfare check. They work for the landlord. They were there to do work on the house."
Police canvassed the neighborhood asking if residents had any security camera footage they could review. The Gary/Metro Homicide Unit, Lake County Crime Laboratory, Gary Fire Department and the Lake County coroner's office assisted at the scene.
As police investigated, a woman wailed in the middle of the street outside the crime scene, asking if she would be allowed to see her "baby." She later strode down the street screaming over and over, "he killed a (expletive) kid." She collapsed to the pavement in tears before a man and woman helped her back to her feet.
Another woman arrived in a Jeep, got out and started weeping at the sight of the big police presence outside the house, which was cordoned off with crime tape. She first sat down on the curb across the street crying, and then lay down face first on the grass while sobbing in grief.
“I just hate that it went down like that,” said Hubert Aaron, the father of Kelton Aaron and grandfather of Amari Aaron. “I hate what happened and I hope and pray they catch whoever did this. It doesn’t make no sense and then they killed my grandson too.”
Hubert Aaron, a retired steelworker from Inland Steel in East Chicago, said Kelton Aaron was his youngest son.
“I loved him to death,” he said. "He had a bunch of friends. Everybody knew him. He knew everybody.”
Tracy Aaron, Kelton Aaron's stepmother, said he loved being around people and was known for his sense of humor and friendliness.
“He was outgoing,” she said. “He loved to make people laugh. He was a joker. He had an outgoing personality.”
Relatives said Kelton Aaron had seven children: four girls and three boys.
“He loved his children,” Tracy Aaron said. “He was a loving father, most definitely a loving father. He would do anything for them.”
His son, Amari Aaron, recently started classes as a freshman at West Side High School.
“He loved to eat,” Tracy Aaron said. “He was a healthy, growing 14-year-old boy.”
Neighbor Gwen Beard said the Aarons often helped her mow her lawn.
“He was such a nice young man,” he said. “It’s distressing, especially when someone so young is killed for no good reason. It’s heartbreaking.”
Both father and son worked for a company owned by an uncle of the father, also named Kelton Aaron, mowing grass and doing other lawn maintenance around the city.
"He was a good man,” the elder Kelton Aaron said. “There’s too much killing.”
The homicides were the 43rd and 44th in Gary this year.
The family is reeling from the shock.
“It was a call we never expected,” Tracy Aaron said. “I was working when I got the call and we stopped everything we were doing and came right over to find out if it was true because I could not believe it. I just cried and prayed the whole way here. I hope they find who did it. Whoever did it is ruthless and don’t have any heart, to kill a 14-year-old, to kill a father and a son. You reap what you sow. What goes around comes around.”
Anyone with information about the case may call Gary Police Department Sgt. Chris Poe or Detective Ed Gonzalez with Gary/Metro Homicide at 219-755-3855. They also can leave anonymous tips at 1-866-CRIMEGP.
