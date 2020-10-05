UPDATE: Police find 39-year-old father of seven, teen son shot dead in home

Police canvassed the neighborhood asking if residents had any security camera footage they could review. The Gary/Metro Homicide Unit, Lake County Crime Laboratory, Gary Fire Department and the Lake County coroner's office assisted at the scene.

As police investigated, a woman wailed in the middle of the street outside the crime scene, asking if she would be allowed to see her "baby." She later strode down the street screaming over and over, "he killed a (expletive) kid." She collapsed to the pavement in tears before a man and woman helped her back to her feet.

Another woman arrived in a Jeep, got out and started weeping at the sight of the big police presence outside the house, which was cordoned off with crime tape. She first sat down on the curb across the street crying, and then lay down face first on the grass while sobbing in grief.

“I just hate that it went down like that,” said Hubert Aaron, the father of Kelton Aaron and grandfather of Amari Aaron. “I hate what happened and I hope and pray they catch whoever did this. It doesn’t make no sense and then they killed my grandson too.”

Hubert Aaron, a retired steelworker from Inland Steel in East Chicago, said Kelton Aaron was his youngest son.