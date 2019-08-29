CHESTERTON — Police have a suspect in custody following a search for an "armed and dangerous" man believed to have been involved in a shooting Thursday while on Ind. 49 before his vehicle crashed in the Indiana Dunes State Park and he fled on foot.
Several local police departments aided in the search, and the nearby Discovery Charter School was placed on lockdown Thursday, according to a news release from Chesterton Police Chief David Cincoski.
A law enforcement officer was to remain at the school until students were dismissed, he said.
The man being sought Thursday was identified by police as Terrence Travis, 39, with addresses in Michigan City and Griffith.
He was described as black, 5 feet and 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and tan shorts, police said. Anyone who sees Travis is strongly encouraged to immediately call 911.
A man matching the description was spotted about 9 a.m. Thursday by an officer with the Indiana Dunes National Park in the area of Tremont Road and U.S. 12, police said. Multiple agencies responded to the area and a search was conducted, but Travis remains at large.
Chesterton police said they received complaints at 12:30 a.m. Thursday of shots fired at a vehicle on Ind. 49 near the Interstate 94 overpass. It appears the shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a known suspect while a third vehicle followed and also was shot at, police said.
The suspected shooter traveled north on Ind. 49 into the state park before his car crashed and he fled, police said. The female driver was taken into custody for questioning, police said.
Chesterton police were aided in the search by officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and their K-9 team, the Valparaiso Police Department drone team, National Park Service, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit and the Burns Harbor, Porter and Beverly Shores police departments.
Come back to nwi.com for more details at they become available.
