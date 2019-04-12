VALPARAISO — Police now have the identity of a man they were seeking in the wake of the theft of $1,900 in items from the local Walmart store at 2400 Morthland Drive.
The man was identified Friday after police released photos of him and a vehicle in question, according to the local department. The investigation is reportedly ongoing.
The thefts occurred April 2 and 3, police said.
The man in the photographs entered the store, selected the items, including a large quantity of motor oil, and then left without attempting to pay, police said.
The man left the area in a white Chrysler PT Cruiser each time, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message.
ANDREW MICHAEL WILTFONG
Arrest date: Tue Apr 02 2019 04:10:10 GMT-0500 Age : 37 Residence : ELKHART, IN Booking Number : 1901480
Charges : 6 FEL MV/OWI PRIOR,6 FEL
CAMERON SHEA DOYLE
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 02:48:48 GMT-0500 Age : 21 Residence: DOWNERS GROVE, IL Booking Number : 1901498
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI/BAC .15% /CON
CAMERON VERNON CHISHOLD
Arrest date: Thu Apr 04 2019 14:35:35 GMT-0500 Age : 22 Residence : PORTER, IN Booking Number : 1901527
Charges : FEL WEAPONS/POINTING A F
ERNEST LAVELL DICKERSON
Arrest date: Mon Apr 01 2019 15:40:40 GMT-0500 Age : 20 Residence: SOUTH BEND, IN Booking Number : 1901476
Charges :6 FEL THEFT/WITH PRIOR,6 F
ISAIAH THOM LONG
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 03:12:12 GMT-0500 Age : 44 Residence: BURNS HARBOR, IN Booking Number : 1901499
Charges : C MIS MV/OWI/BAC+.08%-LESS
JAYLEN DEON KING
Arrest date: Mon Apr 01 2019 12:03:03 GMT-0500 Age : 19 Location : ZION, IL Booking Number : 1901469
Charges : 3 FEL RAPE,3 FEL
JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ-CELAY
Arrest date: Mon Apr 01 2019 07:26:26 GMT-0500 Age : 25 Residence: CALUMET CITY, IL Booking Number : 1901464
Charges : A MIS BATTERY,A MIS
KAYLA LONYEA SUNIVELLE
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 16:35:35 GMT-0500 Age : 23 Residence: GARY, IN Booking Number : 1901511
Charges : FEL INVASION OF PRIVACY,
MARK BOOTHE
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 04:01:01 GMT-0500 Age : 45 Residence: CHESTERTON, IN Booking Number : 1901500
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
MARVIN GERALD BOILEAU III
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 07:46:46 GMT-0500 Age : 35 Residence: PORTAGE, IN Booking Number : 1901501
Charges : FEL CRIMINAL CONFINEMENT
MICHAEL LAMONTE PACE
Arrest date: Tue Apr 02 2019 02:49:49 GMT-0500 Age : 43 Residence : HOBART, IN Booking Number : 1901479
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
ROBERT LEE FAUST
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 22:05:05 GMT-0500 Age : 72 Residence: HEBRON, IN Booking Number : 1901519
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
SHANNON MARIE YUEN
Arrest date: Tue Apr 02 2019 18:05:05 GMT-0500 Age : 50 Residence: VALPARAISO, IN Booking Number : 1901492
Charges : FEL POSSESSION HYPODERMI
STEVEN RAY CUNNINGHAM
Arrest date: Mon Apr 01 2019 07:56:56 GMT-0500 Age : 53 Residence : PORTAGE, IN Booking Number : 1901465
Charges : FEL MV/HABITUAL TRAF OFF
ZACHARY ANTONIO GONZALEZ
Arrest date: Wed Apr 03 2019 12:22:22 GMT-0500 Age : 18 Residence: PORTAGE, IN Booking Number : 1901504
Charges : 6 FEL IDENTITY DECEPTION,6