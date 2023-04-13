The man who died Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with police during an 11-hour standoff near Fort Wayne has been identified as Michael P. Emmons, 60, of Kendallville, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

The Noble County coroner's office identified the man and his family has been notified, police said.

Kendallville police said they and state troopers were called out around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of gunshots fired at a local apartment complex.

“Upon their arrival an unidentified male suspect began shooting at them from a second-story apartment balcony,” ISP said. “There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officers. The suspect retreated into the apartment and continued firing multiple rounds at officers.”

Numerous officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene and “were met with continuous and indiscriminate gunfire,” police said.

SWAT personnel and an armored vehicle were brought in and officers evacuated nearby apartments.

“During the standoff, attempts to establish a line of communication with the suspect were unsuccessful, and the suspect never responded to officers’ loudspeaker (PA) announcements and commands,” state police said.

The SWAT officers made their way into the apartment Thursday and found Emmons.

“He was found suffering from an injury, but the extent of injury was not known,” ISP said. “He was immediately attended to by on-scene paramedics. However, all life-saving measures were unsuccessful. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

