UPDATE: Police identify Portage High School student in fatal crash

PORTAGE — A Portage High School student died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Portage Police Department.

Dylan Childers, 17, of Portage, was in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Stagecoach Road when the driver of the vehicle failed to identify a lefthand curve in the roadway due to excessive speed and drove off the south side of the road, according to a police investigation. Police said the vehicle rolled over several times, and Childers was thrown from the vehicle.

Police said they responded at 12:37 p.m. Sunday to the 5700 block of Stagecoach Road where they found a 2007 Cadillac CTS off the roadway on its passenger side.

The driver and another passenger were attempting to provide CPR to Childers, police said. Medics took over treatment and a medical helicopter was called, but Childers died at the scene.

The driver and a second passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and were later released, according to police.

"It appears the deceased was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle," police said.

An investigation was conducted and the completed report will be presented to the Porter County prosecutor's office for review and possible criminal charges, according to police.

"The Portage Township school system had made a crisis team consisting of counselors and advisors available to the student body," Portage Police Lt. Rob Maynard said. "The Portage Police Department extends its sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased."

Times Staff Writer Lizzie Kaboski contributed to reporting.