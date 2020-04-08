You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Police investigate 2 homicides in less than 12 hours
alert top story urgent

UPDATE: Police investigate 2 homicides in less than 12 hours

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

GARY — Two men were killed in separate homicides Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.

Anthony Syler, 27, of Gary, was found shot to death about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in an alley east of the 700 block of Cleveland Street, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.

Gary police responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Syler was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner's release said.

Syler's slaying marked the 14th homicide so far this year in Gary, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Kristopher Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855.

Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez

About 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Gary police responded to reports of a home invasion and shots fired in the 1900 block of Carolina Street, records show.

Officers were met in a front yard by two women and a man, who turned over a gun, Hamady said.

Inside, police found a 24-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds, he said. A second gun was recovered from near the man's body.

The victim was identified as Khalil Parker Sr., of Gary, according to a Lake County coroner's report. 

The man who met police in the yard was taken into custody as detectives continued to investigate, he said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes, of the Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855.

To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
2
5
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts