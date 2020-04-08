UPDATE: Police investigate 2 homicides in less than 12 hours

GARY — Two men were killed in separate homicides Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.
Anthony Syler, 27, of Gary, was found shot to death about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in an alley east of the 700 block of Cleveland Street, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.
Gary police responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Syler was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner's release said.
Syler's slaying marked the 14th homicide so far this year in Gary, police said.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Kristopher Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855.
About 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Gary police responded to reports of a home invasion and shots fired in the 1900 block of Carolina Street, records show.
Officers were met in a front yard by two women and a man, who turned over a gun, Hamady said.
Inside, police found a 24-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds, he said. A second gun was recovered from near the man's body.
The victim was identified as Khalil Parker Sr., of Gary, according to a Lake County coroner's report.
The man who met police in the yard was taken into custody as detectives continued to investigate, he said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes, of the Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855.
To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.
