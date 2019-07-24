LANSING — A black truck riddled with bullet holes sat in front of an automotive shop Tuesday evening, as police investigated an alleged homicide in the area.
Crime scene tape stretched from Just Tires, at 2500 173rd St., to the plaza parking lot across the roadway that houses a vacant building and an LA Fitness.
The Lake County coroner reported a yet-to-be-identified woman died of a gunshot wound in the 17300 block of Torrence Avenue, near the Lansing businesses.
She was declared dead about 6:45 p.m. at Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond. Her death was ruled a homicide by the coroner.
Lansing Lt. Al Phillips, who declined to comment, said police would be releasing information at a later time.
Gunshots ring out
The business-filled area in Lansing was interrupted by gunshots and later yards of yellow crime tape and flashing lights of squad cars.
A little after 6 p.m. Zelda McDonald, of Lansing, had just parked and was about to head into LA Fitness when she heard what she described as 10 to 20 gunshots ringing out.
“I stepped my foot out and at first I thought it was a firecracker when the first shot happened,” McDonald said. “The only thing I could think of was to fall back in my car.”
McDonald said she heard several more shots ring out before she heard a vehicle speed away.
“I went into shock,” McDonald said. “I couldn’t believe what was happening. You see this kind of thing on TV but not in real life.”
McDonald waited and then ran as fast as she could into the LA Fitness building for safety.
Kevin Harmon, of Chicago, dropped off his vehicle at Just Tires around 2:30 p.m., went to see a movie with his family and then came back to a crime scene.
Harmon was told he would need to wait for police to process the crime scene before he could remove his vehicle. He said the plaza is normally a quiet, safe place.
“That’s why I bring my car here to get services, it’s out in the middle of nowhere,” Harmon said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.