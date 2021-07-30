 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Police investigating self-defense claim in man's shooting death
UPDATE: Police investigating self-defense claim in man's shooting death

GARY — A 23-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday night in the city's Midtown section, officials said.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1400 block of West 19th Place, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Gary police were called to the residence about 10:15 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

A resident told police the man broke into the home and made threats, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Police were investigating a claim of self-defense.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

