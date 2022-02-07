UPDATE: Police on hunt for person of interest after Gary officer shot; 1 suspect in custody

Officers point to part of a possible blood trail along Lincoln Street near Seventh Avenue as they search for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Monday in Gary.
Whiting police officer watches over the intersection of Seventh and Lincoln Street on Monday in Gary as the search continues for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting.
A Lake County Sheriff’s Department helicopter searches the area around Fourth and Lincoln in Gary on Monday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting.
An officer with Merrillville police searches an alleyway adjacent to Lincoln Street in Gary on Monday afternoon.
Officers point to part of a possible blood trail near Seventh and Lincoln Street on Monday in Gary as the search continues for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting.
Officers gather at Seventh and Lincoln as the search continues for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Gary on Monday afternoon.
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans gives an update during a news conference at the Gary Public Safety Building on Sgt. William Fazekas, who was shot in Gary on Monday afternoon. Fazekas was transported to a Chicago-area hospital and is in stable condition.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince stand with Police Chief Brian Evans to offer remarks regarding the shooting of Gary Detective Sgt. William Fazekas, who was shot responding to an incident in Gary on Monday afternoon.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, Deputy Police Chief Michael Jackson and Sgt James Bond listen to Police Chief Brian Evans as he gives an update on the condition of Detective Sgt. William Fazekas.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince offers remarks regarding the shooting of Gary Detective Sgt. William Fazekas, who was shot responding to an incident in Gary on Monday afternoon.
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans takes questions Monday during a news conference at the Gary Public Safety Building.
Police officers and a K9 stand ready Monday during a search for a possible suspect after a Gary police officer was shot and wounded in the area of Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street.
Police carry rifles during a manhunt Monday afternoon following the shooting of a Gary police officer in the area of West Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street.
An armored vehicle travels through Gary's Horace Mann neighborhood Monday after a police officer was shot and wounded.
Police gather at West Seventh Avenue and Lincoln Street on Monday afternoon after a Gary officer was shot about two blocks away while responding to a report of shots fired.
Police father after a Gary officer was shot Monday afternoon in the area of West Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street.
A police officer and K-9 search an area south of West Fifth Avenue after a Gary police officer was shot. Officers were searching for a possible suspect, officials said.
Police tape in this file photo.
Officers search along Seventh Avenue in Gary for evidence Monday after an officer was shot.
GARY — A suspect was taken into custody Monday after a Gary police officer was wounded in a shooting, prompting an intensive manhunt that led officers from all across Northwest Indiana to descent on downtown Gary.
The suspect was taken into custody by Gary police officers with help from the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.
The wounded officer, identified as Detective Sgt. William Fazekas, was in stable condition with his family late Monday afternoon, Gary Police Department Chief Brian Evans said.
Fazekas, who joined the Gary Police Department in December 1989 and currently works in the Violent Crimes Division as an investigator, was shot about 1 p.m. while responding to a vehicle accident, police said.
He witnessed a vehicle hit another vehicle and then one of the suspects started shooting at him, Evans said.
"Sgt. Fazekas activated his emergency lights and engaged the vehicles in the incident," he said. "One of the suspects opened fire on Sgt. Fazekas, striking him in the left shoulder. At 12:57 p.m., the officer called out shots fired and officer down."
The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the shooting near West Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street, Lake County sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said. He went to a local hospital at 12:59 p.m. and then was taken to a Chicago hospital for further treatment at 2:15 p.m., Evans said.
Prince said he was thankful the officer was in stable condition.
"I visited with the officer briefly, and I am relieved to say he is doing well," Prince said.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said one person was taken into custody at an abandoned building in the area of West Fourth Avenue and Buchanan Street. Another person of interest was still at large as of late afternoon Monday, Evans said.
Sheriff's police took the lead in the investigation at the request of the Gary Police Department, he said.
The mayor did not release further details about the identity of the suspect.
"Our Gary Police Department has made significant progress in making our city safer, but, as today reminds us, our dedicated men and women on the police force put their lives and well-being on the line every day to serve and protect us," he said. "It can be dangerous work, and I thank each and every one of them."
Authorities scoured the neighborhood near the shooting scene, which also is near Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in the 600 block of Grant Street.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter circled overhead as officers from multiple agencies converged on the neighborhood.
Officers from Gary, Griffith, Crown Point and Merrillville and their K9s scoured residential streets in the area.
Police blocked off Grant Street in front of the hospital as well as West Seventh Avenue and Fifth Avenue. At the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street, police refused to allow pedestrians to pass through an area described by one officer as a crime scene.
Police also could be seen gathered near West Seventh Avenue and Lincoln Street.
