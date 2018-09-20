PORTAGE — A 66-year-old man fumbled through his wallet and had slurred speech Wednesday after driving his car into the path of an oncoming motorcycle and causing a crash that killed two people, police said.
Cleon C. Stutler Jr., of Portage, said, "My life is over," several times as officers investigated the crash about 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Willowcreek Road and U.S. 20, police said. He was arrested on several counts of operating while intoxicated.
Peter R. Jackson, 45, and Amy Jackson, 44, died as a result of the crash.
A Times probe of federally recorded Region accident data found that 35 percent of fatal roadway accidents involved drunken driving. That outpaces the state and national rates by 10 and 8 percentage points, respectively.
In all, at least 131 of the 373 fatal crashes over five years in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties were tied to drunken driving. At least 140 died in those intoxicated driving crashes.
In Wednesday's crash, a Portage police officer patrolling along Willowcreek watched as Stutler failed to yield to the Jacksons' Harley-Davidson motorcycle and pulled into its path, causing the Jacksons to both be thrown from the bike, a police report says.
The officer checked on Peter and Amy Jackson before other police officers and medics arrived, and then opened Stutler's door to check on him, according to the report.
Stutler appeared confused and asked what had happened. The officer noticed Stutler's arm was cut and his airbag had deployed, the report says.
Stutler fumbled through his wallet as he tried to give the officer his driver's license and agreed to exit his Suzuki Colt.
Stutler told the officer, "I didn't even see them, I had the right of way," the report says.
Portage police took Stutler to the station, where a breath test showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.168, records show.
He was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated during a crash causing death and additional counts related to a prior conviction for OWI. Police also obtained a warrant to obtain blood samples.
A witness told police Stutler's vehicle "turned out of nowhere" as the motorcycle traveled through the intersection. The motorcycle had a green light, the report said.
Amy Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said.
Peter Jackson was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced dead at 7:01 p.m. from blunt force trauma, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Portage police.
The Jacksons were not wearing helmets, police said.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.