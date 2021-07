UPDATE: I-94 reopens following crash in wake of police pursuit, officials say

The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 are back open near Portage after being closed Wednesday morning following a police pursuit that resulted in a serious crash, state officials say.

Indiana State Police report they were pursuing a vehicle when the crash occurred in the area of the Ind. 249 interchange. The suspect was injured in the crash, and no further details were available.

Eastbound traffic on I-94 was also impacted by the crash, as was nearby U.S. 20 where traffic was rerouted, police said.

