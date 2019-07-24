Drivers were warned Wednesday that a man posing as a police officer has been reportedly pulling over multiple women in Crown Point and Portage.
Indiana State Police and Portage police are investigating reports from multiple witnesses who have matching descriptions of the man and vehicle.
A 40-year-old Portage woman was on her way home from work at 2:30 p.m. July 17 when she was pulled over on Evergreen Avenue near the intersection of Clydia Street, Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said.
The dark blue car, which was possibly a Ford Crown Victoria, had flashing red and blue lights on the dashboard but no siren, Williams said in a written statement Wednesday.
The man who approached her vehicle following the stop was described as white, approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, younger than 40 with short dark brown or black hair and a pencil-thin mustache, police said. The man wore a dark blue shirt, badge, radio and handcuffs, but no weapon was seen, Williams stated.
The suspect posing as a police officer told the woman he noticed her car parked at the bar where she works and had her blow into what he said was a portable alcohol breath test, police said.
After telling the woman she passed the test, he said he was letting her go with a warning.
The woman said she decided to report the incident to police after talking it over with her husband, police said.
"We are notifying the public to make them aware of the incident, to check if there were similar incidents and to remind people that if you feel there is something suspicious with a traffic stop to call 911 and/or ask for a patrol supervisor to come to the scene," Williams said.
Indiana State Police reported similar incidents involving two women happening within a nine-day period.
At 9:50 p.m. July 8, a woman said she was stopped on I-65 going southbound near the 109th Street exit in Crown Point by a dark Ford Crown Victoria with red and blue lights inside the windshield, according to an Indiana State police news release.
The woman described the driver as a white, older man with short gray hair and a mustache wearing khaki pants and a plain tan polo shirt. She said the man had no gun belt or weapons in view and he didn't use a flashlight when approaching her vehicle. She said the man didn't identify himself and was aggressive as he yelled at her for allegedly speeding.
He took her driver’s license and registration back to his car where he sat for about five minutes before returning them. The man then told her that in a few weeks she would get a ticket in the mail. He said if she didn’t take care of it, a warrant would be issued for her arrest.
The man's demeanor changed when he approached her car a second time, noticing that woman wasn't alone in her vehicle, she told police.
Another witness called state police saying a man also pulled her over at 109th Street while she was on her way home from work, ISP said.
The witness gave the same description of the man and told police the Crown Victoria had flashing white lights around the license plate in the rear in addition to the red and blue lights in the front windshield. Indiana state police searched the area after receiving the report and did not find the suspected impostor.
On Monday, Indiana State Police contacted the Portage Police Department and showed officers a sketch developed from ISP's investigations into the reports.
The Portage victim said the man she saw looks similar to the ISP sketch.
Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to contact ISP Detective Brian McCall at 219-690-0083.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
