UPDATE: Police searching for hit-and-run driver; 2 children struck by vehicle, police say
UPDATE: Police searching for hit-and-run driver; 2 children struck by vehicle, police say

The child was taken by ambulance to an Illinois trauma center. 

HAMMOND — Two children were injured after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Hammond. The driver, who fled, is being sought by authorities. 

Around 4 p.m. first responders were called to Hohman Avenue and Highland Street, said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith. 

Police said that a dark-colored sedan with Illinois license plates struck two children who were riding doubles on a bicycle, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg. 

After striking the children, the vehicle fled the scene going west, Kellogg said. Both children are in stable condition, he said. 

At least one of the children was alert and conscious after being struck and was taken by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, said Smith. Smith said the child's injuries were not life-threatening. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Police Department's Hit-and-Run Division at 219-852-2940. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

