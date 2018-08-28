VALPARAISO — A 33-year-old Portage-area man was sentenced Tuesday to 48 years behind bars in what the prosecutor described as one of the worse child molesting cases she has seen in her more than 20 years on the job.
A fellow inmate clapped after Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper sentenced Robert Keel following a hearing that caused many in the courtroom to squirm and look at each other in disbelief as the details of the crime were revealed.
"My heart goes out to this child," Harper said. "It's just horrible."
Keel, who pleaded guilty to a Level 1 felony count of child molesting, was accused of carrying out a variety of sex acts on the girl during a two-year period starting in 2015 when the girl was 6, according to Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Cheryl Polarek.
He also was accused of having "hundreds and hundreds" of images and videos of child molesting, including ones that featured the victim in this case, Polarek said. This information was turned over to the federal government, but charges never were filed, she said.
Police said Keel was living with his wife and a third woman, who would take turns playing children during sex while Keel played the parent. The women said Keel had voiced his fantasies of having sex with the young girl, according to police.
The abuse came to light in January 2017 when the girl reported it to her therapist, according to charging documents. The girl's mother reportedly told police the adults had "vanilla" sex in the same room as the girl and thus she did not believe the girl's allegations.
"It is just absolutely abhorrent what this man did," Polarek said.
Polarek voiced concern about the young girl's ability to recover from the abuse.
"Sometimes the damage is just too bad," she said.
Keel declined the opportunity to comment during sentencing and had to be escorted back to the jail in his own vehicle after getting into a minor physical altercation with a fellow inmate following sentencing.
Defense attorney Larry Rogers told the court that Keel repeatedly has said he expects to be killed in prison because of his offense.
He said Keel fell into a deviant lifestyle with his wife and the other woman.
"It consumed him for whatever reason," Rogers said.
While Polarek sought the maximum 50-year sentence, Rogers said Keel must serve at least 85 percent of any sentence given.
"Anything you give him is a considerable sentence," Rogers said.
Harper said Keel must register as a sex offender when released and will be labeled a sexually violent predator.
