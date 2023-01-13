 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Portage cops find 16-year-old female runaway, man taken to jail

  • Updated
Kirk Steele

Kirk Steele

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 31-year-old Lake Station man was taken into custody after Portage police found a 16-year-old female runaway at his home, according to the incident report.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Kirk Steele, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant and not in connection to the runaway, told The Times he and his family took in the girl to help shield her from problems she said were occurring in her life.

Police said they went to Steele's Lake Station home around 4:21 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a tip the runaway was at the site.

Officers were let into the home where they found the missing girl and Steele, who they learned was wanted on a warrant in a Porter County juvenile paternity case.

The girl was taken to the Portage Police Department, while Steele was taken to the Porter County jail, the incident report says.

Steele had an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for an Oct. 24 hearing, police said.

"There was a $1,500 cash bond for child support," police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

