UPDATE: Portage crash with injuries takes out traffic light, closes road
alert urgent

UPDATE: Portage crash with injuries takes out traffic light, closes road

Portage crash

A fire department photo shows a two-vehicle crash Tuesday along Willowcreek Road that took out the traffic light at the intersection with Mulberry Avenue.

 Provided

PORTAGE — Two people were injured and a traffic light was taken out in a collision Tuesday evening along Willowcreek Road at the intersection of Mulberry Avenue, according to police.

A 25-year-old Portage woman told police she was northbound on Willowcreek turning west on Mulberry when the front of her vehicle struck by a southbound vehicle, Portage police said.

She was unsure if the traffic light was "yellow or green or whatever," police said.

The southbound driver, a 44-year-old Michigan City man, reportedly told police said his vehicle was struck on the driver's side door.

He said he unsuccessfully attempted to avoid collision and in doing so, struck the curb and then the traffic signal post and a mailbox, police said.

The collision knocked over the traffic light post, a witness told police.

The male driver complained of elbow/lower arm pain and a passenger reported face pain, police said.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of Willowcreek Road for a period, the city fire department reported.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

