UPDATE: Portage driver said he was drunk when he hit, injured juvenile, county police say

PORTAGE — The 19-year-old Portage man charged with last week's hit-and-run that left a juvenile injured told officers he fled the scene because he was driving drunk, according to a Porter County police report released Monday.

"He stated he was driving home drunk from his buddy's house down CR 700 N when he struck someone," police said, referring to the accused, Kevin Lockwood Jr.

A witness told police he saw a vehicle Wednesday evening, later determined to be driven by Lockwood, traveling erratically northbound on Ind. 149 before turning west on County Road 700 North, a police report says. The vehicle drove off 700 North and then crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

The witness "stated he observed the vehicle strike the juvenile on the bicycle, causing the juvenile to fly over the hood and land on the grass located on the north side of the road," county police reported.

As the witness stopped to help the bicyclist, he saw the offending driver speed away.

Police said a surveillance camera system revealed images of the suspect's car in the area at the time of the crash. A license plate search and social media posts led them to Lockwood, who was located early Thursday at a Portage apartment complex.

"He went on to say that he didn't stop because he (was) drunk," police said of the conversation with Lockwood at the apartment.

Lockwood was charged Monday with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.

Police say Lockwood was driving a gray 2022 Hyundai Elantra along County Road 700 North shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when he struck a juvenile on a bicycle west of Ind. 149 in South Haven and then left the scene.

Police initially released photos of parts left by the vehicle and sought help from the public in identifying the driver. The sheriff's department announced Thursday morning that the alleged driver was in custody and released a photo of the vehicle suspected of being involved in the crash.

Angela Garza of Portage said her 13-year-old son Kolin Dixon was the juvenile injured. He was stable as of Friday but pretty banged up.

"His whole back is road rash," she said.

Dixon, who was left unconscious for a short time after being hit, also suffered a concussion and severe sprain to an ankle, Garza said. He has no memory of being struck and was left pretty shaken by the incident.

"He's having nightmares with it," his mother said. "He's doing better now that the guy's been caught."

A charging document says the boy suffered road rash, multiple large bruises and a concussion.

Dixon had been riding his bicycle with a cousin, who was struck but not badly hurt, Garza said.

Garza said that while shaken by it all and having her Thanksgiving Day traditions sidelined this year, she has lots to be grateful for, including having both sons home safe, the large response at the crash scene, and the police investigation leading to the quick arrest of the driver believed responsible.

"The words 'thank you' feel like lip service compared to the gratefulness I feel," she said.

The case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Drenth.

Area police departments had announced plans to ramp up patrols to crack down on drunken driving on the day before Thanksgiving, which has come to be known among drinkers as Blackout Wednesday.