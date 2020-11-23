UPDATE: Portage man arrested twice in 2 days; high-speed chase then home entry, police say

PORTAGE — One day after being taken into custody for leading police on a high-speed motorcycle chase, a Portage man was arrested again Saturday on allegations of attempting to break into a home, police said.

Calvin Best III, 28, is charged in the second case with a felony count of residential entry and misdemeanor counts of public intoxication and criminal mischief, Portage police said.

Video captured from a doorbell ringer shows Best arriving about 3:35 a.m. to a home in the 2900 block of Willowdale Road and spending nearly two hours lingering, checking a car door, walking along the house and trying to open the front door, police said. He then awoke the homeowner about 5:20 a.m. by forcefully throwing his shoulder into the front door trying to get it open.

The resident said he does not know Best and was unaware why he was there, police said.

Police caught up with Best after he fled the area and said he appeared intoxicated and confused. He denied attempting to enter anyone's house and was arrested.

Best also had a run-in with police early Friday when during a traffic stop on his motorcycle, he allegedly asked the officer, "What's up, bro?" before leading police on a chase that reached 120 mph and ended in Gary, authorities said.