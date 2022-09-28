UPDATE: Portage man dead in weekend of violence at two local hotels, officials say

PORTAGE — Two unrelated incidents of violence erupted early Sunday at different hotels in the city, leaving a 31-year-old local man dead and another man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Portage Police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

Officers were called out at 4:25 a.m. Sunday to the Portage Inn at 6142 U.S. 20 by a man reporting a disturbance between himself and another man inside a hotel room, according to Maynard.

The caller reported the other man had fled the scene and police arrived to find an unconscious man in the parking lot with an apparent stab wound to the upper left chest, Maynard said.

Officers and medics provided medical care at the scene and the man was then taken to a local hospital, where he died several hours later.

The deceased was identified late Wednesday morning by the Porter County coroner's office as Victor Espino of Portage.

An autopsy has been conducted and the final results are pending, Maynard said.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident involving only the two above-mentioned parties and there is no threat posed to the community," police said.

At 12:18 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Travel Inn at 6101 U.S. 20 in response to a domestic dispute between a man and woman, Maynard said.

"During the aforementioned disturbance the male half sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm," according to police.

The first officer on scene provided immediate care by applying a tourniquet to the man, who was then taken to the hospital and later released, Maynard said.

"The investigation continues but it is expected that charges will be filed with the prosecutor's office soon," he said.

"Both cases are still open and being actively investigated by our detective bureau," Maynard had said. "These were two separate and unrelated incidents involving parties who knew each other and we don’t believe there is any reason to suspect there is a threat to the community."