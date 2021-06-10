UPDATE: Portage man denies knowing underage sex videos were on his phone, police say

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Portage man told police he had no idea there were three short sexually-related videos on his cell phone of an underage girl he knows, according to charging documents.

"If they were there, I would have seen them," Daniel Childers told police shortly before being taken into custody Wednesday morning.

He is charged with felony counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism, according to court documents.

The allegations came to light May 29 when a woman came across the videos while checking the cell phone out of suspicion after Childers voiced a desire to put a password on the phone. He claimed the screen on the phone had become too sensitive, resulting in photos being taken while in his pocket.

The woman came into contact with the phone after Childers left it in another person's vehicle after being out drinking, police said.

She told police she found the videos in a hidden folder on the phone. Each video was about 2 minutes in length and captured images from the same situation on June 25, 2020, charging documents say. The videos were shot in a bathroom at a Portage home from under a closed door.