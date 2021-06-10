 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Portage man denies knowing underage sex videos were on his phone, police say
UPDATE: Portage man denies knowing underage sex videos were on his phone, police say

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Portage man told police he had no idea there were three short sexually-related videos on his cell phone of an underage girl he knows, according to charging documents.

"If they were there, I would have seen them," Daniel Childers told police shortly before being taken into custody Wednesday morning.

He is charged with felony counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism, according to court documents.

The allegations came to light May 29 when a woman came across the videos while checking the cell phone out of suspicion after Childers voiced a desire to put a password on the phone. He claimed the screen on the phone had become too sensitive, resulting in photos being taken while in his pocket.

The woman came into contact with the phone after Childers left it in another person's vehicle after being out drinking, police said.

She told police she found the videos in a hidden folder on the phone. Each video was about 2 minutes in length and captured images from the same situation on June 25, 2020, charging documents say. The videos were shot in a bathroom at a Portage home from under a closed door.

The young girl told police she had no idea she was being recorded by Childers and did not see the videos.

Childers told police his phone does not have a password and is thus always unlocked, according to court documents.

Wednesday's police interview with Childers stopped when he asked for an attorney and he was taken into custody at the Porter County Jail.

He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

