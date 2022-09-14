UPDATE: Portage man found guilty of molesting girl 5 years ago

VALPARAISO — A 38-year-old Portage man was found guilty Wednesday evening on one count of child molesting five years after the girl came forward with the accusations, according to the staff of Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
The jury deliberated for about three and a half hours before returning with the verdict against Tyron Pearson, and Clymer reportedly scheduled sentencing for Oct. 28.
Portage police say they were notified Aug. 24, 2017, that the alleged victim in the case, who was younger than 14, had told a friend that Pearson touched her inappropriately several times between May and August of that year at her home.
The child knew Pearson, police said.
"(The alleged victim) later told us that she told her friend because she knew she could trust her," according to a charging document.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.