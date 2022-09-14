UPDATE: Portage man found guilty of molesting girl 5 years ago

VALPARAISO — A 38-year-old Portage man was found guilty Wednesday evening on one count of child molesting five years after the girl came forward with the accusations, according to the staff of Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

The jury deliberated for about three and a half hours before returning with the verdict against Tyron Pearson, and Clymer reportedly scheduled sentencing for Oct. 28.

Portage police say they were notified Aug. 24, 2017, that the alleged victim in the case, who was younger than 14, had told a friend that Pearson touched her inappropriately several times between May and August of that year at her home.

The child knew Pearson, police said.

"(The alleged victim) later told us that she told her friend because she knew she could trust her," according to a charging document.

The friend reportedly took the alleged victim to a school counselor and police were notified of the allegations.

The girl claims Pearson first touched her after sending the younger children in the home to bed and then again some time later while she slept on a couch.

The third incident allegedly occurred Aug. 22, 2017, after the girl fell asleep in her bedroom and involved Pearson forcing the girl to touch him inappropriately, police said.

The girl said her mother was not home during any of the incidents, charges say.

The Level 4 felony count carries a potential sentence of two to 12 years behind bars.