UPDATE: Portage man nabbed with child porn works at an elementary school, police say

VALPARAISO — The 35-year-old Portage man allegedly nabbed sharing child pornography online works as a custodian at an Illinois elementary school, according to a newly filed charging document.

Timothy James Carpenter was found in possession of at least 25 videos and 130 images of child sexual abuse material, but the investigation is still underway, police said.

Carpenter, who lives with three young children and his fiancee, admitted to police he "routinely watched pornography on his phone and identified multiple websites that he used to access pornographic videos depicting older men," a charging document reads.

He reportedly told police there was child pornography on his phone and then said he wanted to consult with an attorney, which brought police questioning to an end, records show.

Carpenter was booked into Porter County Jail late Friday morning and is charged with four felony counts of child exploitation. The most serious of the charges carries a potential sentence of two to 12 years behind bars.

Carpenter was nabbed by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, using peer-to-peer file sharing software, the group announced.

The group came across the alleged child pornography between July 1 and 3 while conducting an online investigation, police said. The group said it made three contacts with a device, later traced back to Carpenter.

One photo discovered featured three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 engaged in a sexual act, police said. One video found had a young boy engaged in sex with a man.

Investigators traced the pornography back to Carpenter and a search warrant was served at his Portage home Friday, a court document shows. Carpenter was stopped by police shortly after leaving his home that same day.

He said while being questioned that he worked as a custodian at a school that was not identified by police.

The case has been assigned to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.