UPDATE: Portage man told 911 he killed his mother, police say

PORTAGE — A 59-year-old Portage man is expected to be formally charged Tuesday with murdering his 91-year-old mother in their home, authorities said.

Charles H. Trumble called 911 at 7:11 p.m. Sunday and told a dispatcher "he had just killed his mother," Portage police said.

Officers responded to the home in the 5800 block of McCasland Court and discovered Dixie L. Trumble inside the residence with head trauma, police said. Officers provided immediate medical care, but the elderly woman died at the scene.

Charles Trumble was home when officers arrived and was taken to the Portage Police Department, where he declined to provide a statement to detectives, police said. He is being held at the Porter County Jail.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Trumble will be charged with murder Tuesday morning.

Police said the weapon believed to have been used in the killing was recovered. 

"Although no motive was given, this appears to be an isolated incident between family members, and there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the community," according to a statement from Portage police.

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes said an autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

A member of the Trumble family contacted Monday declined comment on the case.

The case remains under investigation by police and the coroner's office.

This story is developing. Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.

