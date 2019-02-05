HAMMOND — Portage Mayor James Snyder's co-defendant John Cortina could be heard complaining in a secret recording that Portage officials "squeeze everybody." The audio was played for the jury in Snyder's public corruption trial Tuesday.
In the secret recording by Cortina's partner, Scott Jurgensen, also an undercover agent for the FBI, Cortina complains to Jurgensen that he had to do free work on the car of Police Chief Troy Williams' wife, bought hundreds of dollars of fireworks for Snyder and former Director of Administration Joe Calhoun and paid $1,100 to put new tires and rims on a car used by Portage police Officer Ross Haynes, who had been assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service, to remain on the city's tow list.
In another recording, Snyder was adamant that Cortina seek legal counsel after Cortina's business was raided by the FBI.
On secretly recorded audiotapes introduced during the 12th day of Snyder's trial Tuesday, Snyder could be heard encouraging Cortina and his wife, Margaret, to get Cortina legal representation. Snyder even offered to drive Cortina to an attorney's office if necessary.
Cortina, who was indicted along with Snyder in November 2016, pleaded guilty to one count of paying Snyder a $12,000 bribe in a pay-for-tow scheme.
Snyder has contended Cortina donated $2,000 to his campaign committee and loaned him $10,000 to pay legal fees.
Government prosecutors, during testimony by retired FBI agent Donald Cooley, introduced the tapes and evidence they believe indicate the payment from Cortina to Snyder was a bribe to get on the city's tow list. Cortina and Jurgensen were put on the city's tow list about six months after Cortina gave Snyder the $12,000 in January 2016.
Among audiotapes introduced Tuesday were ones secretly recorded by Snyder's brother, Jon Snyder, who worked with the FBI during the investigation. The conversation Jon Snyder recorded took place in James Snyder's home and included the brothers and the Cortinas. It took place Nov. 10, 2016, after FBI agents executed search warrants throughout the Region, including Cortina's business, Kustom Auto Body, the Lake County Sheriff's Department and the home of former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich, who was later convicted on separate bribery charges.
At the time, they were concerned Cortina had been caught up in the Buncich investigation.
"But they don't see here, here they know that when you work for the city, most of the time you gotta give favors to get the job from the city. They know that," Cortina is heard saying in the recording.
"You just can't say that," James Snyder replied.
"You can't say it that way. But, but we're stupid if we don't say amongst ourselves what, what's going on," Cortina says.
"And hence, hence Margaret, he needs an attorney because of the way he talks," James Snyder said on the tape.
James Snyder is also heard telling those in the conversation, "It's not like he gave me cash" and "I wrote on it, 'Loan.'"
Kevin Farthing, owner of Waffco Towing testified throughout the afternoon.
Farthing testified his company had been on the city tow list for 18 years before he received a letter in July 2016 saying Waffco would be removed because he did not have a storage yard in Portage. Farthing said, under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson, he had met with Snyder in 2012 and Snyder told him he didn't care if he had a yard in Portage.
Prosecutors contend Waffco was removed from the tow list to make room for Cortina and Jurgensen.
Defense attorney Neal Brackett cross-examined Farthing, challenging Farthing's claim he met all city requirements and had never received any complaints. The cross-examination is expected to continue Wednesday morning.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
Get email notifications on Joyce Russell daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joyce Russell posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.