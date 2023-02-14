VALPARAISO — The woman found shot to death Monday morning at a Portage home has been identified by Portage police as 47-year-old Dana Cooley of Portage.

Her husband, Richard Cooley, 63, also of Portage, is being held without bond at the Porter County jail, said Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Tuesday morning his office is working on an initial charge against Richard Cooley of felony criminal recklessness.

"However, the investigation will continue and at some point we will evaluate whether additional charges may be filed once the investigation has been completed by the Portage Police Department," he said.

Maynard identified the charge facing Cooley as reckless homicide and said the count could be enhanced upon further review by the prosecutor's office.

Portage police said Monday that a woman, later publicly identified as Dana Cooley, was found dead inside a home in the 2100 block of Damon Street following a report of a shooting around 10:45 a.m. that same day. The address is the same listed by the jail as the home of Richard Cooley.

"This appears to be an incident between domestic partners and all persons involved are accounted for," Maynard had said. "There is no active threat to the community."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.