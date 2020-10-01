UPDATE: Portage police release photos of burglary suspect

PORTAGE — Portage police have released surveillance photos hoping the public can help identify a potential suspect in a Sept. 20 burglary in the 7400 block of Industrial Road.
The photos show a man sitting in a white SUV outside the business around noon and then returning that evening and forcing his way into the building and stealing about $1,500 in tools, Portage police said.
Anyone able to identify the suspect or assist in any other way is encouraged to contact Detective Dave Czilli at 219-764-5708.
