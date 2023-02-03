PORTAGE — A Portage man, who claims to have been shot by his wife, told police she had been experiencing "a break from reality" and began firing a gun after being told she could not leave home with their 5-month-old daughter, according to newly-filed charges in the case.

"He stated that she then chased him to the master bedroom and shot him in the back of his shoulder," Portage police said.

Police said they found 13 spent rounds from an AR-15 rifle in the bedroom and adjoining bathroom, and two spent 9 mm rounds.

"The bathroom door bore approximately fourteen (14) bullet holes," a charging document says. "There were ten (10) holes entering and exiting the bathtub. Several bullets appeared to have skimmed and entered the wall behind the bathroom door."

Police said one bullet passed through the floor and damaged a window covering on the lower floor of the home. Officers also reported finding a tuft of hair in the house and blood on a shirt, sheet, floor and wall.

Rachael Trinidad, 28, was taken into custody by Portage police following the Wednesday shooting and was charged Friday with felony counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury, records show.

The shooting victim was treated at the scene and then taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, police said.

Police said they were called to the house in the 2400 block of Juniper Street about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. A man had called in to report he had been shot by his wife and that he took the gun away from her but feared she was going to get another firearm.

"Dispatch further stated they heard additional shots be fired while on the phone with the caller," police said.

As police arrived at the residence and took cover with their weapons drawn, they reportedly saw a woman, later identified as Trinidad, run out of the garage naked with blood on her face and carrying a baby in the frigid temperatures. Trinidad and the child were rushed to a police vehicle under the cover of an officer.

As officers were attempting to direct the woman to a nearby ambulance, she reportedly made an attempt to go back to the home, police said. At that point, the baby was taken from Trinidad and rushed to the ambulance.

Trinidad, who spoke incoherently, had injuries to her nose and a cut on the top of her head, police said.

Meanwhile, other officers made their way into the home and to an upstairs bathroom where the wounded man was located, according to the incident report. The officers found a loaded AR-15 rifle at the bottom of the stairs leading to the second floor of the house.

"The air in the bedroom smelled strongly of gunpowder, and I observed blood spots in multiple locations on the bedroom floor," an officer said in the police report.

A man walked out of a nearby bathroom with a gunshot wound to his upper back, police said.

"(The man) had a towel over his neck/back area which had blood on it," according to the incident report. "I also observed a gunshot wound located on (the man's) back area which was not actively bleeding."

The man was directed to medics on the scene and officers said they found "multiple blood pools and entry holes in the door and wall of the bathroom."

Police said they also found a loaded pistol in the bathroom and were told by the man there were a total of three rifles and two pistols in the home.

Trinidad was being held without bond Friday morning at the Porter County jail, officials said.

Each of the charges she faces carry a potential prison term of one to six years.

