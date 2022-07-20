UPDATE: Porter County 2-year-old dies after shooting himself; investigation underway, officials say

The 2-year-old Kouts boy, who was rushed to a Chicago hospital Sunday after reportedly shooting himself, has died, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Officer is reporting.

Wyatt Luczak was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, the report shows.

The agency listed in association with his case is the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.

Porter County police were notified of the shooting at 11:06 a.m. Sunday and the child was initially taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls had said.

The child was then transferred to the University of Chicago Medicine hospital, he said.

"This investigation is ongoing and we have no further information or comment regarding this case at this time," McFalls said.

He confirmed early Wednesday the case remains under investigation.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Wednesday his office has not yet been presented with the findings of the investigation and thus he is unable to say whether criminal charges will be filed.

"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," McFalls said.