UPDATE: Porter County coroner finds family of local man, thanks public for help

VALPARAISO — The Porter County coroner's office said it has made contact with the family of John Bostick, a day after seeking help from the public.

"The Porter County Coroner's Office wants to thank the public for their leads," Coroner Cyndi Dykes said. "Please keep the family in your prayers."

Bostick is a 59-year-old white male with a last known address in Chesterton, Dykes had said.

He had been affiliated with Johnny B's Restaurant & Pub in Chesterton, she said.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the coroner's office, 219-548-0208.

