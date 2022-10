UPDATE: Porter County home destroyed by overnight fire

PORTER — A single-family home at 1351 Wagner Road is left in ruins after an overnight fire, officials say.

The fire was reported by a neighbor at around 1:40 a.m. Monday, Porter Police Chief Jay Craig said. No one was at home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Crews were able to put out the fire by about 5:30 a.m. Craig said the single-story home and its contents will likely be a "total loss," however no other structures were damaged.

Chesterton, Liberty, Portage, Burns Harbor and Beverly Shores Fire assisted on the scene. About five fire engines, several support vehicles and 20 firefighters worked to put out the flames, Craig said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.