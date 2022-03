UPDATE: Porter County police arrest wanted couple

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department has arrested a wanted couple.

The pair are identified by police as David A. Beliles, 33, and Amber M. Eidman, 41.

Beliles was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia with a prior offense and visiting a common nuisance, according to police.

His fiancée, Eidman was wanted on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear on charges of possessing methamphetamine and possessing marijuana, according to police.

Both individuals have ties to Portage and Valparaiso.

Monday morning, the Porter County Sheriff's Department released descriptions of the couple, seeking help in locating them. Early Monday afternoon, the sheriff's department announced both individuals were in custody.

Times Staff Writer Molly DeVore contributed to this report.

