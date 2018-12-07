VALPARAISO — Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel said the loss of an alleged confession in a Chesterton murder case will not derail the efforts of his office.
"There is sufficient evidence aside from statements made at the Chesterton Police Department to move forward with the prosecution," he said.
Gensel was responding to word Thursday that the Indiana Supreme Court denied a request by prosecutors to consider reversing a state appellate court ruling that threw out the confession because police ignored the man's repeated requests for an attorney.
Defense attorney Bob Harper, who is representing the accused, Christopher Dillard, said the appellate court ruling, "upholds basic constitutional principles. To rule otherwise, the courts would be telling law enforcement that it is alright to take someone in custody without a warrant, hold them for 11-12 hours without being able to call family or an attorney, deprive them of their medicine after several requests and continue questioning after repeated requests to talk to an attorney."
The request before the Supreme Court was filed by the Indiana attorney general's office and argued that statements made by 52-year Dillard to his girlfriend at the Chesterton Police Department were not in violation of his Miranda rights and were not involuntary.
"Because Dillard had requested to speak to Beverly (Galle), his statements to her were admissible," according to the petition to transfer. "The fact that Dillard never waived his rights to counsel did not mean that the police were prohibited from allowing Dillard to speak to Beverly or that conversation between Dillard and Beverly amounted to police interrogation."
Harper argued that the appellate court ruling was thorough.
Dillard has pleaded not guilty to murdering Nicole Gland, 23, of Portage, on April 19, 2017 by stabbing her in her vehicle in a parking area behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road, in Chesterton.
Dillard, who was picked up by police the same day, told his girlfriend while at the Chesterton Police Department, "I killed that girl. I didn't mean to," according to the charging information.
"He indicated to her that the drugs had a hold of him," police have said.
The Indiana Appellate Court tossed out the confession, saying that police ignored the man's repeated requests for an attorney. Dillard requested an attorney three times during the nearly 11 hours he was held in a small interrogation room at the Chesterton Police Department, the court said in its 27-page ruling.
He was also denied repeated requests for medications and was questioned, in part, while lying face down on the floor trying to rest, the court said.
"Even if we were to conclude that he initiated further communication leading to his incriminating statements, Dillard never knowingly or voluntarily waived his right to counsel based on the jarring totality of the circumstances outlined above," the appellate court ruled.
The attorney general's office argued, "There is no dispute on appeal that after Dillard invoked his right to counsel any statements he made to law enforcement thereafter were not admissible at trial unless Dillard reinitiated the conversation with police."
But police are not prohibited from allowing suspects to speak with family and friends, according to the transfer request. The appellate court was incorrect in assuming Chesterton Police Chief David Cincoski should have know the conversation between Dillard and his girlfriend would result in incriminating evidence considering the chief informed them the room was being recorded.
"Rather, the officer would have reasonably assumed just the opposite," according to the attorney general's filing.
The petition further argued that police did not coerce Dillard into talking to his girlfriend and that he requested the meeting.
"Dillard was self-assured and confident," according to the transfer petition, "and he declined to answer questions about matters that he did not want to talk about."
Harper expects a status hearing to be set in the case to determine the next step.
