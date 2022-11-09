Seen in wake of fatal crash early Tuesday evening at Willowcreek Road and Lute Road in Portage.
Provided
PORTAGE — A 24-year-old Valparaiso woman is dead and others were injured in a six-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that is being blamed on speeding, police say.
A 42-year-old Portage man driving a 2016 Cadillac SUV at a high rate of speed southbound on Willowcreek Road slammed into the rear of a GMC SUV stopped two vehicles back from the red light at Lute Road, Portage Police Lt. Rob Maynard said.
The crash resulted in the death of the driver of the GMC, Lauren Thompson of Valparaiso, the Porter County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
"The Cadillac struck the GMC with such force that the GMC was shoved into the rear of a third vehicle and all three vehicles continued completely through the intersection and came to rest on the south side of Lute Road," Maynard said.
"In the aftermath of this initial collision three other vehicles that were traveling on Lute Road or northbound Willowcreek were struck in secondary collisions with the first three vehicles," he said. "One of these involved vehicles flipped onto its roof and another vehicle came to rest on top of the Cadillac."
Police said they were called to the crash site around 5:45 p.m. and discovered Thompson to have died at the scene.
"The driver of the Cadillac was successfully extricated and taken via medical helicopter for treatment of serious head and internal injuries at a regional trauma center," Maynard said.
A third person sustained minor head injuries and others involved in the crash complained of pain, but did not request medical treatment, he said.
"The cause or reason for the vehicle's excessive speed remains under investigation," Maynard said.
"This crash resulted in all lanes of travel being shut down for approximately five hours while the Portage Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team conducted their on-scene investigation," he said.
