UPDATE: Potentially armed and dangerous man back behind bars, Porter County police say

VALPARAISO — Porter County police say they have found a 27-year-old man, who was wanted, and considered armed and dangerous.

Police had released two photos of Tyler Quentin Allen Redd as part of a plea for help in locating him.

He was wanted on allegations of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, theft and intimidation, police said. He also has warrants for intimidation and failure to appear on a charge of possessing methamphetamine.

Police had said Redd is known to frequent hotels in both Lake and Porter counties, and has ties to several addresses in Portage, Lake Station and Gary, according to police. He has no known vehicle of his own and is known to obtain rides from others or borrow vehicles.

