 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Potentially armed and dangerous man back behind bars, Porter County police say
alert urgent

UPDATE: Potentially armed and dangerous man back behind bars, Porter County police say

VALPARAISO — Porter County police say they have found a 27-year-old man, who was wanted, and considered armed and dangerous.

Police had released two photos of Tyler Quentin Allen Redd as part of a plea for help in locating him.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

He was wanted on allegations of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, theft and intimidation, police said. He also has warrants for intimidation and failure to appear on a charge of possessing methamphetamine.

Police had said Redd is known to frequent hotels in both Lake and Porter counties, and has ties to several addresses in Portage, Lake Station and Gary, according to police. He has no known vehicle of his own and is known to obtain rides from others or borrow vehicles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

City deemed most polluted on Earth amid poor air quality

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts