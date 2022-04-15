UPDATE: Power back to most NIPSCO customers in the Region, company says

PORTAGE — Power has been restored to most of the Portage NIPSCO customers left in the dark Friday morning, according to the company's website.
The number of outages was at 31 by late morning, down from nearly 5,000 earlier in the day.
NIPSCO Communications Manager Tara McElmurry said the outages were due to an equipment issue at the substation in Portage.
"Crews are onsite addressing the issue and have already restored many customers," she said. "Currently, approximately 1,300 customers are impacted, and we expected those to be restored by 11:30 a.m."
There remained 146 outages in Gary, 73 in Griffith and smaller numbers scattered elsewhere around the Region, the company said. There had been 155 outages in Valparaiso early Friday.
NIPSCO issued a statement Thursday evening blaming outages on the day's strong winds.
"All NIPSCO crews and contractor resources continue to work as quickly and safely as possible in the ongoing gusty conditions to repair damage and restore power to customers experiencing an outage," the company said.
