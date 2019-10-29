WINFIELD — Power has been restored to the some 1,600 people who were without power in the Winfield area, according to Kankakee Valley REMC.
Utility workers at the scene said a garbage truck might have clipped a pole, causing the damage. Republic Services is on the scene investigating.
Power was restored about 9 a.m.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops. Gallery: Power knocked out in Winfield
Power poles shear off in chain, knock out power in Winfield
About 1,600 people are without power in the Winfield area, according to Kankakee Valley REMC.
Marc Chase, The Times
