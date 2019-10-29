{{featured_button_text}}

WINFIELD — Power has been restored to the some 1,600 people who were without power in the Winfield area, according to Kankakee Valley REMC.

Utility workers at the scene said a garbage truck might have clipped a pole, causing the damage. Republic Services is on the scene investigating.

Power was restored about 9 a.m.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

